The Royals’ 29.2% field goal shooting is the lowest mark by a Howard opponent this season. The Bison also forced a season-high 29 turnovers. Howard scored a season-best 54 points in the first half.
Markell Riggins led the Royals with 12 points.
Howard faces Harvard at home on Sunday.
