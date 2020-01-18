WINLESS WHEN: Howard is 0-15 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 74.
COLD SPELL: Howard has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 69.6 points while giving up 83.
DID YOU KNOW: The stout Yale defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.1 percent, the fifth-best mark in the country. Howard has allowed opponents to shoot 48.2 percent from the field through 18 games (ranked 344th).
