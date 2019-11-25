BOTTOM LINE: Howard looks to end its seven-game losing streak as it goes up against American. Howard is looking to break its current seven-game losing streak. American lost 79-76 to St. Francis (Pa.) on Nov. 16.

STEPPING UP: American’s Sa’eed Nelson has averaged 19 points and 2.3 steals while Jamir Harris has put up 15.5 points. For the Bison, Charles Williams has averaged 17.9 points while Kyle Foster has put up 10.4 points.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 36.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 64.9 percent of his foul shots this season.