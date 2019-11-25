STREAK STATS: Howard has lost its last five road games, scoring 62.4 points, while allowing 91.6 per game.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bison have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. American has 31 assists on 81 field goals (38.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Howard has assists on 32 of 69 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: American is rated second among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.3 points per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.