Marquette posted a season-high 16 3-pointers on 33 attempts. Its 51 second-half points are a season high for the Golden Eagles.
Kelton Edwards scored a season-high 20 points for the Tigers (6-6). Ivy Smith Jr. added 14 points.
Marquette takes on North Dakota State at home on Friday. Grambling State faces Dayton on the road on Monday.
___
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
