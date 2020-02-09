TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Howard has relied on senior leadership this year while Bethune-Cookman has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Bison, seniors Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Nate Garvey have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 66 percent of all Bison points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen .

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 80.1 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 66.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 27.7 percent of the 119 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 67.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wildcats are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 11-6 when they exceed 65 points. The Bison are 0-22 when they fail to score more than 83 points and 2-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is a perfect 6-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Wildcats are 5-12 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is rated first among MEAC teams with an average of 75.5 points per game. The Wildcats have averaged 80.1 points per game against conference opponents.

