ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Morgan State has leaned on senior leadership this year while Howard has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Bears, seniors Stanley Davis, Troy Baxter and David Syfax Jr. have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Bears points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have combined to account for 53 percent of Howard’s scoring this season.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bison have scored 73.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 29.4 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 66.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Bears are 0-10 when they allow 75 or more points and 11-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Bison are 0-19 when they score 83 points or fewer and 2-1 when they exceed 83.

COLD SPELL: Howard has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 72.3 points while giving up 84.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 18.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 13.3 times per game this season.

