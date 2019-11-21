Howard hit a 3 to make it 10-2 and then scored the first five points in a 10-0 run that gave the Wildcats a 22-8 lead late in the first quarter and Morehead State trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Howard made a 3-pointer with 3:22 left in the third quarter that gave Kentucky its biggest lead at 68-34.

Jazzmyn Elston and Tomiyah Alford led Morehead State (2-3) with 11 points apiece and Breuna Jackson scored 10. Ariel Kirkwood, who went into the game averaging a team-high 12.8 points per game, fouled out with three points, eight rebounds and six turnovers in 16 minutes.

Kentucky (5-0), which scored 35 points off 25 Eagles turnovers, has forced at least 20 turnovers in each game this season.

