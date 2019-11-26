Howard had 10 points in the first quarter, which ended with the Cats up 20-12. Kentucky had the last 13 points of the second quarter for a 42-17 lead. In the first half, Kentucky was 14 of 26 from the field, 6 of 14 from distance and made 8 of 11 free throws. Grambling shot 29% and was 3 of 4 from the foul line.