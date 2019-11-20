TEAM LEADERSHIP: Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey has averaged 15.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while Jarrod West has put up 16.5 points and 2.3 steals. For the Bison, Charles Williams has averaged 18.8 points while Kyle Foster has put up 10.6 points.CLUTCH CHARLES: C. Williams has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

STREAK STATS: Howard has lost its last three road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 89 per game.

AD

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bison have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Herd. Marshall has 25 assists on 75 field goals (33.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Howard has assists on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD