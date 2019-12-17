TEAM LEADERS: Syracuse’s Hughes has averaged 19.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Buddy Boeheim has put up 15.2 points. For the Golden Grizzlies, Hill-Mais has averaged 15.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while Daniel Oladapo has put up 11 points and 6.7 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hughes has had his hand in 46 percent of all Syracuse field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

AD

AD

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Orange have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Syracuse has an assist on 54 of 78 field goals (69.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Oakland has assists on 34 of 65 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Golden Grizzlies have averaged 20.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD