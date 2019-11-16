Jashawn Talton had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Islanders (0-4), who have lost five straight games dating to last season.

North Dakota State plays Stony Brook on Sunday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi looks for its first win of the season against Texas-Rio Grande Valley at home on Sunday.

