BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho Vandals are set to battle the Wolves of NAIA member Walla Walla University. Idaho lost 82-68 on the road against Arkansas State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Idaho’s Trevon Allen, Quinton Forrest and Marquell Fraser have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 46 percent of all Vandals scoring over the last five games.TREYS FOR TREVON: Through five games, Idaho’s Trevon Allen has connected on 34.4 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his foul shots this season.