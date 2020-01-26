VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Trevon Allen, Quinton Forrest and Marquell Fraser have collectively scored 45 percent of Idaho’s points this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Southern Utah, Cameron Oluyitan, John Knight III, Dwayne Morgan and Harrison Butler have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Southern Utah scoring, including 73 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENTS: The Vandals have scored 65.6 points per game and allowed 68.9 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both improvements over the 67.9 points scored and 72.1 points given up to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CAMERON: Oluyitan has connected on 38.1 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-9 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 5-4 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Idaho has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 65.3 points while giving up 74.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big Sky team. The Thunderbirds have averaged 20 free throws per game.

