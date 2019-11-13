BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho State Bengals are set to battle the Bulldogs of NAIA member Montana-Western. Idaho State is coming off an 89-79 win at Air Force in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Tarik Cool has averaged 24.5 points and four rebounds this year for Idaho State. Complementing Cool is Chier Maker, who is averaging 13 points and six rebounds per game.TREYS FOR TARIK: Through two games, Idaho State’s Tarik Cool has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.