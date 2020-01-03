BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sacramento State’s Joshua Patton has averaged 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while Bryce Fowler has put up 9.1 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Bengals, Tarik Cool has averaged 15.5 points while Chier Maker has put up 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cool has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Idaho State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 33 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Sacramento State is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 61 points. The Hornets are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK STATS: Idaho State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 64.3 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. Sacramento State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 66.8 points while giving up 42.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Sacramento State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 35.7 percent, the fourth-lowest mark in Division I. Idaho State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.2 percent through 11 games (ranking the Bengals 289th).

