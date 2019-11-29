FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 61 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. Brown has 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Vandals have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Seattle has 23 assists on 61 field goals (37.7 percent) across its past three outings while Idaho has assists on 48 of 84 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all WAC teams. The Redhawks have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season and just 9.3 times per game over their last three games.

