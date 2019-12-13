Ifanse broke loose on the third play of the game, racing 60 yards up the middle for a touchdown. Late in the third quarter, he took the snap out of the Wildcat formation and threw a jump pass to defensive tackle Jason Scrempos, who was lined up at tight end, giving MSU a 24-3 lead.

MSU’s Brayden Konkol intercepted a JaVaughn Craig pass on the Governors’ first possession of the second half. The Bobcats drove 57 yards for a touchdown when Tucker Rovig hit Kevin Kassis in the back corner of the end zone for a 5-yard score.

MSU held APSU (11-4) to no first downs in the first quarter and just three through the first three quarters.

Rovig finished 13-of-20 passing with one touchdown and 114 yards. Logan Jones had 59 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Craig was 18-of-37 passing with 173 yards and two interceptions. He tossed a 76-yard touchdown to DeAngel Wilson in the third quarter.

