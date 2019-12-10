FUELING THE OFFENSE: Simpson has had his hand in 46 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Fighting Illini are 0-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Illini have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Illinois has an assist on 51 of 89 field goals (57.3 percent) over its past three contests while Michigan has assists on 44 of 81 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Illinois has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 42.8 percent this year. That rate is ranked first in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Michigan stands at just 24.9 percent (ranked 270th).

