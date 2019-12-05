BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Maryland’s Jalen Smith has averaged 13.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Anthony Cowan Jr. has put up 16.2 points and 4.2 assists. For the Fighting Illini, Kofi Cockburn has averaged 16.3 points and 11 rebounds while Andres Feliz has put up 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Smith has connected on 22.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.9 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

UNBEATEN WHEN: Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Fighting Illini are 0-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

STREAK SCORING: Maryland has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 57.5.

CAREFUL TERRAPINS: The diligent Maryland offense has turned the ball over on just 16.1 percent of its possessions, the 28th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.6 percent of all Illinois possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD