STREAK SCORING: Illinois has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 93.2 points while giving up 63.2.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Illini have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hurricanes. Illinois has 71 assists on 117 field goals (60.7 percent) across its past three games while Miami has assists on 30 of 73 field goals (41.1 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Miami offense has turned the ball over on 14.5 percent of its possessions, the eighth-best mark in Division I. 21.8 percent of all Illinois possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Fighting Illini are ranked 293rd, nationally).

