BOTTOM LINE: Illinois plays host to Hawaii in an early season matchup. Hawaii beat Portland State by eight at home on Friday, while Illinois fell to Arizona on the road last week, 90-69.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Illinois’ Andres Feliz has averaged 19 points and nine rebounds while Kofi Cockburn has put up 14 points and 10.7 rebounds. For the Rainbow Warriors, Eddie Stansberry has averaged 20 points and four rebounds while Drew Buggs has put up 11.8 points and 4.8 assists.EFFICIENT EDDIE: Stansberry has connected on 50 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 94.1 percent of his foul shots this season.