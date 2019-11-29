Illinois State led 34-27 at halftime and the Division II Prairie Stars would not go away, opening the second half on an 8-1 run. Leading 36-35 with 16:28 remaining, the Redbirds finally got some breathing room with a 15-3 run and a 51-38 at the 12-minute media timeout. The Prairie Stars drew within seven once after that but Illinois State responded with an 8-0 run.