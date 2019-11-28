SUPER SENIORS: Illinois State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Zach Copeland, Dedric Boyd, Ricky Torres, Jaycee Hillsman and Matt Chastain have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Redbirds points over the last five games.CLUTCH COPELAND: Copeland has connected on 40.5 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.