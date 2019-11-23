TEAM LEADERS: Zach Copeland and Dedric Boyd have led the Redbirds. Copeland has averaged 13.5 points while Boyd has recorded 14.5 points per game. The Hilltoppers have been led by Charles Bassey and Carson Williams, who are scoring 15.6 and 16.8 per game, respectively.CLUTCH COPELAND: Copeland has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hilltoppers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Redbirds. Western Kentucky has an assist on 53 of 94 field goals (56.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Illinois State has assists on 39 of 79 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky is ranked 10th among all Division I teams with an average of 87.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD