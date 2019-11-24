TEAM LEADERSHIP: Illinois State’s Zach Copeland has averaged 13 points while Dedric Boyd has put up 13.8 points. For the Antelopes, Carlos Johnson has averaged 16.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jovan Blacksher Jr. has put up 11.6 points, five rebounds and 4.1 assists.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 68.2 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

SLIPPING AT 70: Grand Canyon is 0-5 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Redbirds have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Antelopes. Illinois State has 40 assists on 82 field goals (48.8 percent) over its past three games while Grand Canyon has assists on 32 of 74 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Grand Canyon has scored 65.8 points and allowed 68.8 points over its last five games. Illinois State has averaged 70.6 points while allowing 71.6 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD