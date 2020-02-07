DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Sycamores have given up just 61.4 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they allowed over 10 non-conference games.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Key has connected on 40.2 percent of the 107 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

WINNING WHEN: The Redbirds are 5-0 when they score at least 75 points and 2-16 when they fall shy of that total. The Sycamores are 10-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 4-8 when opponents exceed 64 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Redbirds have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Sycamores. Illinois State has an assist on 41 of 72 field goals (56.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while Indiana State has assists on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MVC teams. The Redbirds have averaged 9.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com