AD

TWO STREAKS: Northern Iowa has won its last three road games, scoring 75 points and allowing 62.7 points during those contests. Illinois State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 68 points while giving up 57.7.

AD

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Redbirds. Illinois State has an assist on 31 of 77 field goals (40.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Northern Iowa has assists on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 77.8 points per game. The Panthers have averaged 87.4 per game over their five-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD