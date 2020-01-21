SENIOR STUDS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Braves points over the last five games.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Braves have scored 74.2 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 71 per game they managed in non-conference play.CLUTCH COPELAND: Zach Copeland has connected on 40.9 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 27 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bradley is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Braves are 2-6 when opponents score more than 66 points.

STREAK STATS: Illinois State has lost its last six road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 77.5 per game.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.7 percent, the 29th-lowest mark in Division I. Illinois State has allowed opponents to shoot 44.4 percent through 18 games (ranking the Redbirds 261st).

