SLIPPING AT 61: Southern Illinois is 0-7 this year when it allows 61 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 61.
STREAK STATS: Illinois State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 67.7 points and allowing 83 points during those contests. Southern Illinois has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 69.8 points while giving up 51.3.
STOUT REDBIRDS: Southern Illinois has held opposing teams to 61.3 points per game, the lowest figure among all MVC teams.
