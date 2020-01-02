SUPER SENIORS: Illinois State has relied heavily on its seniors. Zach Copeland, Keith Fisher III, Jaycee Hillsman and Ricky Torres have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 51 percent of all Redbirds points over the team’s last five games.CLUTCH COPELAND: Copeland has connected on 40.5 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.