.CLUTCH COPELAND: Zach Copeland has connected on 40.5 percent of the 148 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 74.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Missouri State is 0-9 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 10-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

WINNING WHEN: The Bears are 6-0 when they record eight or more steals and 4-13 when they fall shy of that mark. The Redbirds are 5-0 when they score at least 75 points and 2-15 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is rated second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.6 percent. The Bears have averaged 10.3 offensive boards per game.

