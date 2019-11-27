BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois State Redbirds are set to battle the Prairie Stars of NAIA member Illinois-Springfield. Illinois State lost 68-63 to Grand Canyon in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Illinois State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Zach Copeland, Dedric Boyd, Ricky Torres, Jaycee Hillsman and Matt Chastain have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 64 percent of all Redbirds points over the last five games.CLUTCH COPELAND: Through six games, Illinois State’s Zach Copeland has connected on 40.5 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 75 percent of his foul shots this season.