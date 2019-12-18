NORMAL, Ill. — Zach Copeland drilled a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to cap an 11-point comeback in the final four minutes that lifted Illinois State to a 67-66 win over Illinois-Chicago on Wednesday night.

UIC took a 10-point lead, 66-56 with 3:51 remaining on Marcus Ottey’s jumper. Antonio Reeves answered with a jumper and followed that seconds later with two free throws. Rey Idowu knocked down a jumper and added a layup to make it a two-point game with less than a minute to play.