In the final stretch UIC committed three turnovers, missed two 3-point attempts, two layups and a dunk.
Keith Fisher III and Idowu each scored 16 points and Fisher grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Redbirds (5-6). Copeland, who hit just one of 3 from distance, added 12 points and dished five assists.
Tarkus Ferguson scored 22 points to lead the Flames (4-8), with Ottey adding a dozen points.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.