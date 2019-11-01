DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State went 4-6 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Colonels gave up 76.9 points per game while scoring 69.1 per outing. Illinois went 4-7 in non-conference play, averaging 76.6 points and allowing 74.8 per game in the process.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.