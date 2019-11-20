AD

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Bethune-Cookman’s Joe French has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 58.3 percent of them, and is 8 for 14 over the last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cards have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Incarnate Word has an assist on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three games while Bethune-Cookman has assists on 30 of 71 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is ranked first in Division I with an average of 82.8 possessions per game.

