BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Justin Smith has put up 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Buckeyes, Kaleb Wesson has averaged 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds while D.J. Carton has put up 10 points.WATCH OUT FOR WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 42 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 76.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hoosiers are 9-0 when they shoot at least 68 percent from the foul line and 3-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Buckeyes are 8-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 3-4 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buckeyes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Hoosiers. Indiana has 30 assists on 67 field goals (44.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Ohio State has assists on 30 of 55 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Ohio State has held opposing teams to 36.3 percent shooting from the field this year, the fifth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

