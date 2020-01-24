CREATING OFFENSE: Anthony Cowan Jr. has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Maryland field goals over the last three games. Cowan has nine field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hoosiers are 13-0 when they record five or more steals and 2-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Terrapins are 12-0 when they score at least 72 points and 3-4 on the year when falling short of 72.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 66.3 points while giving up 59.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland and Indiana are the class of the Big Ten when it comes to getting to the foul line. The Terrapins are ranked second in the conference and have averaged 22.8 free throws while the Hoosiers are ranked first and have attempted 25.7 per game.

