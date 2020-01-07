SLIPPING AT 67: Northwestern is 0-7 when it allows at least 67 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 67.
STREAK STATS: Northwestern has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 72.7 per game.
SECOND CHANCES: Indiana has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent this year. That figure is ranked 18th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Northwestern stands at just 24 percent (ranked 301st).
