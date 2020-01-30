BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson has averaged 13.9 points and 9.6 rebounds while D.J. Carton has put up 10.4 points. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 14 points and 7.9 rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.WONDERFUL WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 40.9 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 72.1 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hoosiers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Buckeyes. Ohio State has an assist on 39 of 70 field goals (55.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Indiana has assists on 43 of 75 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hoosiers have averaged 24.2 free throws per game.

