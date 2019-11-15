TEAM LEADERSHIP: Darian Adams is averaging 16 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Trojans. Zay Williams is also a primary contributor, accounting for 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Hoosiers have been led by Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is averaging 13.7 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 57.1 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana has scored 91.3 points per game and allowed 68 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hoosiers have averaged 33.3 free throws per game.

