TEAM LEADERSHIP: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 13.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and two blocks while Justin Smith has put up 15.8 points, five rebounds and two steals. For the Bulldogs, Mubarak Muhammed has averaged 10.2 points and 9.8 rebounds while DaQuan Bracey has put up 10.8 points and 2.4 steals.JUMPING FOR JACKSON-DAVIS: In five games this year, Indiana’s Jackson-Davis has shot 76.7 percent.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana has scored 90.6 points per game and allowed 64 over its five-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hoosiers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Indiana has an assist on 52 of 89 field goals (58.4 percent) over its past three games while Louisiana Tech has assists on 44 of 92 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana is ranked fifth among all Division I teams with an average of 90.6 points per game.

