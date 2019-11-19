FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Justin Smith and Rob Phinisee have collectively accounted for 42 percent of all Hoosiers scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JACKSON-DAVIS: In four games this year, Indiana’s Jackson-Davis has shot 75 percent.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana has scored 93.5 points per game and allowed 66.5 over its four-game home winning streak.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana is ranked seventh among all Division I teams with an average of 93.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD