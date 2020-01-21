FAB FRESHMEN: Indiana State’s Tyreke Key, Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 66 percent of all Sycamores points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Ramblers have given up just 54.7 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 63.4 per game they gave up in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Key has connected on 40 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 85.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

WINNING WHEN: Indiana State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Sycamores are 3-7 when opponents score more than 64.

STREAK STATS: Indiana State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 71 points and allowing 78 points during those contests. Loyola of Chicago is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 68 points while giving up 50.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Ramblers have averaged 19.8 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com