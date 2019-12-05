TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wright State’s Bill Wampler has averaged 16.1 points while Loudon Love has put up 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Sycamores, Tyreke Key has averaged 18.3 points and five rebounds while Jordan Barnes has put up 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Key has connected on 42.1 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 92.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Wright State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 66.7 percent of its free throws. The Raiders are 2-2 when they shoot below 66.7 percent from the line.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sycamores have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Raiders. Wright State has 31 assists on 74 field goals (41.9 percent) over its past three outings while Indiana State has assists on 40 of 71 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 79.7 points per game.

