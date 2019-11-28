BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana State Sycamores will be taking on the Tritons of Division II Missouri-St. Louis. Indiana State is coming off an 84-74 win in Bimini over Air Force in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Indiana State’s Tyreke Key, Jordan Barnes and Christian Williams have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Sycamores points over the last five games.TRIPLES FOR TYREKE: Through six games, Indiana State’s Tyreke Key has connected on 46.4 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 91.4 percent from the free throw line this season.