TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Kurtis Wilderman was 17-of-20 passing for 140 yards and Indiana State rushed for three touchdowns in a 24-17 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday.

Indiana State led 24-10 with 5:56 remaining in the third quarter, but its next three possessions ended in two punts and a missed field goal. YSU went on a 12-play, 80-yard drive to pull within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and had another eight-play drive but it stalled at the Indiana State 37.