Dominique Dafney, Nick Sims and Michael Haupert each had a rushing score for Indiana State (4-7, 2-5 Missouri Valley).
Joe Craycraft was intercepted two times for Youngstown State (5-6, 1-6). He finished 11 of 33 for 181 yards and one touchdown. He also had 11 carries for 123 yards, including an 80-yard score. C.J. Charleston caught five passes for 105 yards and Ryan Emans had a TD grab.
