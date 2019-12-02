Bentley will graduate on Dec. 16, meaning he could play immediately at his new school.

He was a senior starter when he broke his foot on the final play of South Carolina’s 24-20 loss to North Carolina in August. He needed surgery and has not played since.

The 6-foot-4 Bentley started the final seven games of his freshman season in 2016 and held the job until his injury. He finished with 7,527 career passing yards, 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

