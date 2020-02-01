BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Gaels have been led by seniors Tajuan Agee and E.J. Crawford. Agee is averaging 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while Crawford is putting up 17.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest. The Jaspers have been led by Pauly Paulicap and Tykei Greene, who have combined to score 19.9 points per contest.

STEPPING IT UP: The Jaspers have scored 66.1 points per game against MAAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 60.2 per game they put up against non-conference competition.AWESOME AGEE: In 16 appearances this season, Iona’s Agee has shot 52.9 percent.

SLIPPING AT 70: Iona is 0-11 when it allows at least 70 points and 5-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jaspers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gaels. Manhattan has 36 assists on 64 field goals (56.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Iona has assists on 45 of 82 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona as a collective unit has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAAC teams. The Gaels have averaged 9.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com