AD

CLAMPING DOWN: The Gaels have given up just 71 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 75.3 per game they allowed over seven non-conference games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 15.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 55.3 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: The Gaels are 0-8 when they allow at least 70 points and 3-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 70. The Red Foxes are 0-11 when allowing 62 or more points and 2-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Marist has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 59.3 points while giving up 67.2.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Iona as a team has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com