BOTTOM LINE: Stetson and Iona look to bounce back from losses. Stetson fell short in an 86-51 game at Ohio State on Monday. Iona lost 81-72 loss at home against Ohio on Nov. 13.

STEPPING UP: Iona’s E.J. Crawford has averaged 19 points, 5.5 rebounds and two steals while Tajuan Agee has put up 16.5 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. For the Hatters, Rob Perry has averaged 17 points and six rebounds while Christiaan Jones has put up 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 55 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.