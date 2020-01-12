Cassius Winston finished with 10 points to lead the Spartans (13-4, 5-1) but also had nine turnovers as Michigan State’s eight-game winning streak ended. The Spartans, who were 4 1/2-point road favorites, hadn’t lost since Dec. 3. They produced their lowest point total of the season and were held almost 40 points below their season scoring average of 81.3.

The game was never really close.

The Boilermakers scored the first five points then seized control with a 12-0 run that gave them a 19-4 lead.

MINNESOTA 75, NO. 19 MICHIGAN 67

MINNEAPOLIS — Daniel Oturu scored a career-high 30 points and Minnesota went on a late 11-0 run to beat Michigan.

Marcus Carr had 21 points and 12 assists for Minnesota (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten), while Alihan Demir scored 13 points.

Zavier Simpson had 19 points and nine assists for Michigan (11-5, 2-3). Franz Wagner scored 17 points.

The Gophers pulled away late after a back-and-forth second half.

Eli Brooks hit a 3-pointer with 3:20 to play to put Michigan ahead 65-64. But Oturu answered on the other end with a basket in the low post to give Minnesota the lead for good with 3 minutes left.

NO. 21 MEMPHIS 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 64

TAMPA, Fla. — Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat South Florida and stop a two-game losing streak.

Tyler Harris finished with 17 points for the Tigers (13-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), who held USF (8-9, 1-3) scoreless from the field over the final 6:37. Lester Quinones scored 13 for Memphis, which trailed 51-37 with 13 minutes left.

Achiuwa’s three-point play gave Memphis its first lead since midway through the first half, and the 6-foot-9 freshman from Queens, New York, put the Tigers ahead for good, 63-61, with 1:40 remaining.

David Collins led USF with 24 points.

NO. 23 WICHITA STATE 89, UCONN 86, 2OT

HARTFORD, Conn. — Wichita State blew a nine-point lead in the final minute of regulation but outlasted UConn in double overtime.

Jaime Echenique led four Wichita State players in double figures with 19 points before fouling out. Dexter Dennis and Erik Stevenson each scored 16 for the Shockers (15-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference), who have won nine straight games.

Christian Vital scored 25 points for UConn (10-6, 1-3).

Wichita State seemed to have the game in hand, leading 69-60 with just over a minute left after a pair of free throws from Stevenson.

But the Huskies’ pressing defense forced several turnovers including a shot-clock violation. Sidney Wilson’s 3-pointer from the left baseline tied the game at 69, and he blocked Dennis’ shot to force overtime.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25